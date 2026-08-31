John Cena: ‘CM Punk Right Now Is Doing His Best Work’

John Cena thinks CM Punk is doing the best work of his career, and he is not thrilled about it.

Punk has held the Undisputed WWE Championship since July 6, when he returned to Raw in his hometown of Chicago and beat Sami Zayn for the title. He has defended it since, including against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Cena gave his read at FAN EXPO Canada.

I think CM Punk right now is doing his best work. And that kind of sucks because I had a lot of awesome moments with CM Punk.

The comparison he reached for was himself.

When I see the passion that CM Punk brings to every feud, he’s kind of stepped into the same situation that he kind of made fun of me about 15 years ago. He’s in a real polarizing situation, and it’s cool to see him handle it in stride.

I think his selling has somehow gotten better, and it was already really, really good. I think his storytelling is deliberate and passionate. I think he brings the best out of his opponents, which is very important.

It’s crazy to say this because I want to selfishly say that the chemistry we had was the best, but in my opinion, he’s doing his best work.