John Cena: 'I'm Not Going Back To Falling Down' In WWE

John Cena says the suit is the point. If he is on WWE television in one, nothing physical is coming.

Cena explained his approach to post-retirement appearances on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

After 23 years of tenure there, and now I need to let the audience know, I don’t want to confuse the audience of “he’s going to do something physical.” I’ve said, “I’m not going back to falling down.” I’m just not. It’s not conducive to the goals I’ve set for myself.

He described the on-screen character as still being worked out.

I’m still curating what the personality is. It’s over when you walk away from it. As long as I’m still involved, WWE is my family and I’ll never leave until they throw me out. I have to continue to evolve.

In doing that, my first rule is “don’t confuse the consumer.” Show up in a different outfit so they know you’re not getting your hands dirty. I’m far more of a promoter and salesperson.

Cena wrestled for the last time on December 13, tapping out to Gunther’s sleeper at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington. He signed a five-year ambassador deal with WWE around the same time.

He has been on television since without wrestling. He hosted WrestleMania 42 in April, a role he says was not part of the original plan and was put to him in February. He also announced the John Cena Classic at Backlash in May, an event built around a fan-voted champion in which he is not competing. It is reportedly being targeted for December 12.

He currently stars in Coyote vs. Acme. No date has been reported for his next WWE appearance.