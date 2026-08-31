Retired WWE Legend Says No Khan Has The Money To Buy Him Back

John Cena has put a price on a comeback, and he says nobody in wrestling can meet it.

Speaking at his Q&A panel at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto on Sunday, the retired 17-time World Champion was cut off mid-answer by a “one more match” chant. Instead of deflecting, he named the two men who would theoretically have to write the check.

“No Khan has got the pocketbook,” Cena said. “Nick, Tony, they ain’t got the money. I’m out.”

The reference is to WWE president Nick Khan and AEW president Tony Khan. It’s the first time Cena has framed the door as closed in both directions rather than treating a return as a WWE-only question.

He then turned the chant back on the crowd. Cena said a lot of fans spent serious money following his farewell tour, and that coming back now for selfish, ego-driven reasons would mean he had lied to every one of them.

A harder line than he took in June

The tone has shifted. Cena told Us Weekly earlier this summer that he hates speaking in absolutes and that “never” is a strong word, offering only that booking him again would be terrible business for whoever tried it. That answer left a sliver of daylight. Sunday’s didn’t.

He has drawn the physical line too. On a recent episode of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Cena said he isn’t going back to taking bumps and doesn’t want to leave the audience expecting anything physical from him on television.

Cena lost to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025 in Washington, D.C. in his final match. He has stayed visible since, hosting WrestleMania 42 in April and announcing the John Cena Classic at Backlash in Tampa, an event pitting main roster talent against NXT with the winner decided by fan vote.