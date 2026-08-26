Jonathan Coachman Defends Logan Paul-Bron Breakker Report After Being Called ‘Clickbait’

Jonathan Coachman isn’t backing down after Bron Breakker publicly dismissed his reporting. However, he does want to correct the record on exactly what he said.

Breakker laughed off Coachman’s earlier claims about friction with Logan Paul during Paul’s latest vlog, calling the narrative clickbait. Responding on “The Coach and Bro Show,” Coachman stood by his sources and reiterated that his point was never that Breakker hates Paul, just that Breakker isn’t a fan of working with him, a distinction he felt got lost.

I’m not lying to you. I said that Bron wants out. He’s not a big fan of working with Logan Paul, and my sources are there. It’s okay. I’m not saying he hates working with Logan. I’m saying he doesn’t like it. That doesn’t mean he hates Logan Paul. It means he doesn’t like working with Logan.

Coachman also brought up the size of Paul’s entourage, noting that having that many people around wasn’t something he recalled from his own time in WWE.

They’ve got a lot of people around. Vince, I was never there when someone had an entourage.

He went further to clarify the original comments, explaining that what he’d actually said weeks earlier was that Breakker doesn’t like being around that group, not that Breakker has a personal issue with Paul specifically.

By the way, I said this, look, two or three weeks ago. I said he doesn’t like being around that group. If I misspoke, that’s what I said. He doesn’t like being in that group and being around that.

Coachman made a point of saying he’s a fan of Paul personally, but he wasn’t willing to let the “clickbait” label slide. He defended his track record on the show, arguing that most of what he’s reported has turned out to be accurate over time, and pushed back on the idea that he chases headlines given how rarely the show actually breaks news.

He said I did it for clickbait. I don’t do anything for clickbait! I get someone to tell me something, and the person who told me… Vince, how many times have I said something on the show, and it’s right right away or correct a few times? Many times. Most of the time I have been dead on. We’re also not here to break news. We might do it once every two or three months, but I could care less about clickbait.

Sunday Night Main Event Go Home! | Coach and Bro Wednesday August 26

With Breakker and Paul treating the story as a non-issue and Coachman standing firm, it’s now down to fans to decide which side they believe.