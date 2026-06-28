Kane: ‘I’d Gone As Far As I Could With The Mask On’ By 2003

Kane has reflected on the moment he unmasked more than two decades ago, explaining that he felt he had taken the masked version of his character as far as it could go.

On the June 23, 2003 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Kane challenged Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship in a match carrying a steep secondary stipulation: if he lost, he would be forced to remove his mask. Kane came up short and unmasked that night, a moment that kicked off a destructive new chapter for the character.

Speaking on WWE’s Photo Shoot series, Kane revealed that the look leading into the unmasking was nearly far stranger, thanks to an idea from Bruce Prichard. “We shaved my head part way because Bruce Prichard thought that was a very unique look of having half a head of hair, and I was like, ‘dude, that’s ridiculous,'” Kane said. “So we ended up cutting the rest of it off as well.”

Beyond the aesthetics, Kane explained that the decision to ditch the mask was rooted in a creative limitation he had come to feel. “To my mind, I’d gone as far as I could with the mask on. I mean, it adds a lot of mystique to the character. But it also didn’t allow me to use my face to portray emotion, and our business is all about emotion,” he said.

For Kane, that ability to connect with the crowd was paramount, and something the mask held back. “It’s about portraying emotion to the crowd and eliciting an emotional reaction from the crowd. I felt that I was limited in that respect,” he said. “This is what we did.”