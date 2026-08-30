Kazuchika Okada Becomes AEW International Champion At All In

Kazuchika Okada is a two-time AEW International Champion, and Don Callis got exactly what he asked for.

Okada took the title from Kyle Fletcher in a three-way at All In: London, with Konosuke Takeshita as the third man. Fletcher planted Takeshita with a turnbuckle brainbuster. Okada came in behind him, hit the Rainmaker on Fletcher and left Wembley Stadium with the belt.

The result paid off a story about a faction eating itself. Callis made the match on the August 12 Dynamite over Fletcher’s objections, arguing that a three-way between three Callis Family members kept the title in the group either way. Okada backed him up and the two of them laughed about it.

The screwdriver came into play, as it usually does. Okada found the yellow one and dangled it in front of Fletcher, pretending he would hand it over. Takeshita wiped both men out and came close to a pin. He then threw the weapon out of the ring so the three of them could settle it clean.

Takeshita had the best of the near falls. He turned a superplex attempt into a DDT off the top rope, then followed with a running knee for a two count.

Fletcher’s first run with the title ends after three defenses. He beat Takeshita for it at Beach Break in July, and Takeshita had taken it from Okada at Double or Nothing in May. All three men have now held the belt inside four months.

After the bell, Okada told Fletcher to raise his hand. Fletcher did it.