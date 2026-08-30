Kota Ibushi Scheduled For Another Major Surgery In September

Kota Ibushi’s road to recovery just got longer, with the AEW star confirming he needs a procedure on his injured leg.

Ibushi broke his femur during an AEW Collision match back in October last year, underwent surgery to repair it, and then needed a follow-up procedure this past February to fix a loose screw.

Taking to Instagram, he explained that doctors have now determined the plate placed during that earlier surgery is too weak to heal properly, so he’s scheduled for another operation on September 17 to replace it with a sturdier, thicker plate.

In an emotional post, Ibushi said he hopes this will be the last major surgery of his life and expressed a wish to stop needing strong painkillers eventually.

He noted he’s been told he likely won’t be able to return to contact sports, though he left open the possibility of still finding his way back.