Kurt Angle Ranks His 10 Greatest Rivals With Controversial Top Pick

Kurt Angle was asked to rank his greatest rivals on the fly, and he started with Chris Benoit.

The WWE Hall of Famer gave the Stiff Shot Podcast a blind top 10:

Chris Benoit Shawn Michaels Eddie Guerrero The Undertaker “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Brock Lesnar John Cena Shane McMahon Samoa Joe Jeff Jarrett

Kurt Angle Blind Ranks His Greatest In-Ring Rivals! ??

Angle and Benoit worked a long program in the early 2000s, including a WrestleMania X-Seven match and a 30-minute Ultimate Submission bout at Backlash 2001. Benoit killed his wife and son before taking his own life in 2007, and WWE has largely removed him from its history since.

Asked who he would drop from the list, Angle went to the bottom.

Probably Double J, because I don’t think our rivalry was, it was more about the ex than it was the matches. I’m really into the matches and the performances. So, I’d have to pull Double J out.

That is a reference to the storyline TNA built around Angle’s ex-wife Karen, who later married Jarrett.

He had a replacement ready.

Nigel McGuinness.