Liv Morgan Goes Public With Real-Life Boyfriend

Liv Morgan’s real-life relationship is now public, and the timing puts an extra spotlight on the WWE Women’s World Champion weeks out from SummerSlam.

Landon Hardwick, a Dallas-based real estate investor, appeared to confirm the pair are together with a July 4th Instagram post that showed the two looking comfortable alongside a simple “Happy 4th” caption.

The photos ended months of dating speculation. Morgan and Hardwick had been spotted together at several public outings, including a FIFA Club World Cup match and a trip to Paris, before the post made things official.