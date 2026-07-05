Liv Morgan Alleged Stalker Believed Deported To Canada

Shawn Chan, the man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan, appears to be gone from the United States for good.

Ringside News reported that Chan is no longer listed in the Hernando County, Florida, custody system, and all indicators point to his deportation to Canada having already been carried out.

The disappearance from county custody is the clearest signal yet that the immigration side of the case has reached its finish line. Reporting on July 3, 2026 noted that Chan had dropped off the Hernando County records, which is being read as evidence he was transferred out of U.S. custody.

That development effectively closes the book on a case that gripped WWE fans. Chan walked free on an insanity ruling and was then quietly removed from the country, with no prison time attached to the outcome.

Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

The federal criminal case wrapped up on June 18, 2026, when Chan was found not guilty by reason of insanity following a stipulated facts bench trial in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The judge ruled that Chan had been stabilized, was deemed competent by medical providers, and no longer posed a danger to Morgan or the public.

Defendant met his burden of establishing by a preponderance of the evidence that his release would not create a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person or serious damage of property of another due to a present mental disease or defect,” the ruling read. Namely, Defendant has been stabilized from his prior psychotic state and been deemed competent by medical source providers. As such, he poses no danger to the community or to the victim in this case.

The verdict did not mean Chan simply walked out a free man. An ICE detainer was already waiting for him, and the court noted he was not fighting it.

Defendant does not oppose the immigration detainer and desires to return to Canada,” the court noted. Federal prosecutors offered no evidence to rebut the finding that Chan could be released from criminal custody.

Deportation Reported As Likely

After the ruling, the U.S. Marshal Service was expected to coordinate with ICE to transfer Chan into immigration custody, with deportation to Canada the likely outcome since Chan wanted to return there. His removal from the Hernando County system now supports the belief that the process has been completed.

The reporting stops short of confirming a final official deportation record, so the outcome should be treated as believed rather than fully verified. Still, with the criminal case closed and Chan out of local custody, the Liv Morgan stalking saga appears to be over.