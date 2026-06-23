Logan Paul Downplays Triceps Injury As ‘Least Inconvenient’

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently said that the torn left triceps that will sideline him for months is, in his own words, the “least inconvenient injury possible.”

‘The Maverick’ offered a candid self-assessment on his Impaulsive podcast, framing the lengthy recovery as a minor disruption to his daily life.

Paul tore his left triceps during a tag match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in late May. WWE announced he would be out for months, but Paul has stayed visible around the product since.

Speaking on Impaulsive podcast, Paul explained why the timing and nature of the injury could have been far worse for him.

I’ve been brutally injured, like way more than this. This one will have the longest recovery but all things considered, it’s the least inconvenient injury possible. I have both hands, I’m right handed. I just can’t bend it. Texting is a little annoying.

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The comments build on Paul’s recent updates, including his post-surgery recovery routine and a more encouraging recovery update he shared after going under the knife.