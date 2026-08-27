Indie Legend’s In-Ring Career Ends After Torn ACL

Mercedes Martinez’s in-ring wrestling career is over. The 25-year veteran says a torn ACL has ended her Last Run Tour and closed the book on her in-ring career before she could reach the finish line she’d planned.

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Martinez suffered the injury during an August 15 match against Allie Katch for 2CW. Her knee gave out mid-match, and the bout was stopped to prevent further damage. Two doctors and an MRI later, the diagnosis came back: a torn right ACL.

“For most, it’s probably not a career-ending injury, but for me, it is,” Martinez said. “So, I humbly, and am heartbroken to even say this, but that’s the end of my wrestling career.”

Martinez had already planned to make 2026 her final year as a full-time wrestler, stepping down to occasional matches afterward. The torn ACL wiped out that plan before she could get there. She’s currently on crutches and in a temporary knee brace awaiting surgery, and with independent wrestling as her full-time job and no health insurance, she’s asked fans to support her through merchandise purchases while the medical bills pile up.

Martinez made clear the door isn’t closing on wrestling entirely, just her time taking bumps. “This isn’t goodbye to wrestling, just a goodbye to the in-ring portion,” she said.

The Waterbury, Connecticut native debuted in 2000 and became one of the defining names of the women’s independent scene, winning titles in SHIMMER, WSU, SHINE and RISE before reaching WWE for the Mae Young Classic and a run in NXT. She later signed with AEW, where she won the interim ROH Women’s World Championship in 2022 and then the undisputed title, a reign that lasted 220 days before Athena dethroned her at Final Battle. Martinez parted ways with AEW when her contract expired in January 2026.