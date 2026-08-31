Mercedes Mone Confirms Injury After AEW All In 2026

Mercedes Mone appeared seriously hurt at AEW All In 2026, and she herself confirmed the same post-event.

The CEO battled Willow Nightingale in a marquee match for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In 2026. Very early on in the match, Mone’s was bleeding from her nose following a strike by Willow. Despite that, she finished the lengthy bout and became the new Women’s World Champion.

In an appearance on the All In post-event media scrum, Mercedes Mone confirmed that she did suffer a broken nose at the very beginning of the match. Apart from that, Mone spoke highly about her showdown with her rival, Willow Nightingale.

I finally get to look at [the title] because straight after the match I had to go to the doctor to get stitches for my nose that she broke”, she said. “Right at the f*cking beginning, me and Willow have had it out for each other since the day that we met. Today, all of our emotions, frustrations, and history was right there in the ring. We gave it are all to each other. She legit beat my a** all over the ring, but I beat her harder.

AEW All In: London Post Show Media Scrum | 8/30/26, London, England

Mercedes Mone won every title but the AEW Women’s World Championship ever since she debuted in Tony Khan’s promotion i 2024. However, the long two-year wait finally came to an end at All In 2026 after she dethroned Willow Nightingale.

Furthermore, The CEO will have a live title win celebration on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. So, it will be interesting to see her kick off the title reign in grand fashion.