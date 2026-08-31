Mercedes Mone Plays Sasha Banks’ Theme at AEW All In London Afterparty

Mercedes Mone went for a throwback, bringing the essence of her former character, Sasha Banks, to the AEW All In London afterparty.

The CEO had been announced to appear at the party beforehand. In a video posted by one of the party attendees, Mone was at the DJ booth and played her theme song from WWE, ‘Sky’s the Limit.’

She could be seen doing her Sasha Banks mannerisms and jamming with the audience to celebrate her big title win at All In. You can watch the fan clip below:

Mercedes Mone squared off against her long-standing rival, Willow Nightingale, for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Despite being busted open early on in the match, Big D Mone came with her full force and fury in an attempt to dethrone Willow.

At the same time, Nightingale herself walked into the match with a hand injury, but it did not stop her from delivering a great performance. Overall, it was one of the most hard-hitting bouts of the night and concluded with Mercedes tapping out Willow with the Statement Maker to win her first Women’s World Championship.

With The CEO at the top of the women’s division, it will be interesting to see her title reign unfold.