WWE Preparing For Big Return In 'Near Future'

WWE is anticipating a big return.

Former Women’s World Champion Naomi has been off TV for over a year after announcing her pregnancy. She went on a hiatus shortly after the SummerSlam PPV last year, and no timetable has been given for her return.

Now False Finish is reporting that officials are preparing for the former champion’s return to the company ‘in the near future’:

Naomi had been at the height of her career before her hiatus. She returned to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble PPV, after walking out of the promotion with her partner Sahsa Banks in May 2022.

She turned heel after being revealed as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker during the 2025 Elimination Chamber PPV. The heel turn and the subsequent work raised her to main-eventer status in the company.

She won Women’s Money In the Bank ladder match last year and went on to successfully cash in her contract during the IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley match at the 2025 Evolution PPV.

Naomi makes shocking pregnancy announcement: FULL SEGMENT | Raw highlights, Aug. 18, 2025

There is no word on what the officials are planning for Naomi’s return. She could demand a rematch for the Women’s title currently held by Stephanie Vaquer as the former champion had vacated the title instead of losing it in a match.