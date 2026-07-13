Natalya’s NWA 78 Return Match Set Against Champions

WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart will wrestle both halves of Pretty Empowered in a triple-threat match at NWA 78 on July 25 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, the National Wrestling Alliance announced.

Neidhart faces NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Kenzie Paige and Kylie Paige in a three-way where the sisters, who hold the titles as a unit, become rivals for one night. The match is non-title, with all three women competing for themselves.

The booking pulls a thread from last year. Neidhart made her NWA debut at the 2025 Crockett Cup on May 17, wrestling as “Nattie Neidhart” and challenging Kenzie Paige (c) for the NWA World Women’s Championship at the same 2300 Arena. Paige retained. Now Neidhart gets a rematch against the same opponent, with Paige’s tag partner and sister added to the mix.

Since that first NWA run, Neidhart has kept an active independent schedule alongside her WWE deal. Her most recent match outside the company came at GCW’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV on April 17, where she defeated Shayna Baszler by countout. She and husband TJ Wilson continue to develop talent at their Hart Dungeon facility while she takes select outside bookings.

The NWA has stacked its 78th-anniversary card. Kerry Morton meets Colby Corino, Silas Mason (c) defends the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Carson Drake, and The Country Gentlemen (c) put the NWA World Tag Team Championship on the line against Blunt Force Trauma.

NWA 78 streams from the 2300 Arena on July 25.