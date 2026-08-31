Netflix Censors WWE Raw’s Opening Segment Again

Netflix put the Raw opening through a blender, and fans noticed inside the first five minutes.

Monday’s episode was taped last Friday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. It opened with the new pairing of Royce Keys and OTM ambushing The Usos in the parking lot. The version that streamed was full of holes.

Jey Uso’s face was pixelated for most of the segment, apparently to cover blood. The video feed dropped out entirely when Lucien Price and Bronco Nima slammed Jimmy Uso onto the back of a car. The rest of the brawl was cut together in choppy, abrupt pieces. Words were bleeped across the show.

Jacob Fatu ran the attackers off with a pipe, then got on the microphone during the Women’s Intercontinental Championship introductions to call them out. His cursing was bleeped and his microphone was cut before he finished.

This keeps happening. Netflix blurred Royce Keys bleeding from the mouth on replays of the August 3 Raw. A Becky Lynch promo has been trimmed. So was a moment where Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi flipped each other off from opposite sides of a Hell in a Cell cage.