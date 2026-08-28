Nikki Bella Wants Canada to Apologize for John Cena Chants on WWE SmackDown

Nikki Bella wants an entire country to apologize for their behavior toward her on SmackDown recently.

The Fearless One laid an assault on her current onscreen rival, Paige, on the August 28 episode of SmackDown that took place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. This came right after the Anti-Diva took a defeat at the hands of Jacy Jayne in a Women’s US title match.

As Bella was laying a beatdown on Paige, the audience in attendance loudly chanted her ex-boyfriend’s name, John Cena. The WWE Hall of Famer fired back and later took to her X to say that all of Canada needed to apologize to her.

Canada needs to apologize ??.

Nikki Bella and Paige have been embroiled in a feud since WWE SummerSlam 2026. The Anti-Diva replaced Nikki as Brie Bella’s partner at WrestleMania 42 for their scheduled match. The Fearless One returned to join their side and teamed up with them to face Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam.

After Paige took the pinfall and defeat for her team, Nikki Bella shockingly attacked her, igniting their feud. For weeks, both WWE superstars have been going back and forth against each other online.