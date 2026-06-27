Oba Femi Defeats Jey Uso to Become King of the Ring

Oba Femi Becomes 25th King of the Ring, Secures World Championship Match at SummerSlam

Oba Femi defeated Jey Uso in a clean victory at WWE Night of Champions to capture the 2026 King of the Ring crown and earn the right to challenge for the world championship of his choosing at SummerSlam. The Ruler, who has been on a collision course with The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, took the crown after dominating his tournament run.

After being presented with the crown, Femi sat down with Byron Saxton for an interview where he made his intentions crystal clear.

It feels so good to go from a ruler to being the king,” Femi said. “Jey Uso did not understand what he was up against tonight. He thought he was fighting one man. You might be able to beat one man, but you can’t beat fate. You can’t beat destiny, and most importantly, you can’t beat me.

Femi bounced back from his only main roster loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash in Italy with a dominant tournament performance. He dismantled Intercontinental Champion Penta, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes in the first round, then took apart AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio in the semifinals before facing Uso in the final.

The victory sets up a major test at SummerSlam for whoever Femi challenges. During the lead-up to Night of Champions, The Ruler made his designs on Roman Reigns unmistakable, telling The Tribal Chief’s cousins to deliver a message: he’s coming for the World Heavyweight Championship. Whether WWE follows through with that matchup or pivots to the Undisputed WWE Championship remains to be seen, but Femi has earned his choice.

Jey Uso, backed by The Bloodline and tasked by Reigns to win without assistance, fell short in his pursuit of the crown. The former World Heavyweight Champion had beaten LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys in the first round, then grounded Je’Von Evans in the semifinals before running into a buzzsaw in Femi.

With the King of the Ring tournament now complete, SummerSlam on August 2 is shaping up to feature a marquee world championship match involving one of WWE’s most dominant rising forces. Femi’s confidence heading into that challenge is absolute.