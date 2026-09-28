Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed Made Official On WWE Raw

Oba Femi and Bronson Reed will finally collide at Money in the Bank.

The two big men signed a contract for a singles match on this week’s episode of Raw, making it official for the premium live event. Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

It will be the first time Femi and Reed have faced each other in the ring.

The two have been feuding for weeks. On the September 21 Raw, Femi returned after being taken out by Reed and The Vision two weeks earlier. He saved Je’Von Evans from a beatdown by The Vision and cleared the faction from the ring, hitting Reed with a corkscrew uppercut and a chair shot.

Femi has had a breakout year since being called up from NXT. He won the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions and went 2-1 against Brock Lesnar, capped by a Hell in a Cell win at SummerSlam.

He also landed at No. 9 in this year’s PWI 500, his first time in the top 10.

Money in the Bank 2026 card: Here is the lineup announced so far:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight (World Heavyweight Championship)

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. TBD

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend vs. TBD