Paige Had Another Airport Run-In: ‘It’s Too Far’

Paige had an autograph collector waiting for her at a connecting gate in Chicago, and she wants that to stop.

The WWE star told TMZ Sports outside LAX that the man bought a plane ticket to get through security and meet her at the gate with around 30 photos to sign. She said signing is not usually the problem.

I’m usually pretty chill about it, honestly. I’m like, whatever.

This one landed differently.

This guy bought a ticket to go through to meet me at my connecting gate, so he knew my flight, he knew where I was connecting through, and he knew what time I was landing, which is so weird. It’s too far.

She said she told him so to his face.

So he’s waiting outside for me, and he has like 30 pictures, and I’m like, ‘Bro, this is really strange.’ And he was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’

Paige suspects her flight details came from someone at the airline. Her issue is not with fans wanting to meet her, but with where they choose to do it.

We have meet and greets, we tell you where we’re gonna be at the arenas. Come to the arena, come to a meet and greet, but don’t turn up at my hotel, don’t turn up at my connecting gate, and even so, don’t turn up at the airport, because a lot of wrestlers hate that.