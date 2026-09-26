Former TNA/NXT UK Star Answers Persephone's Open Challenge At AEW All Out

Dani Luna made her AEW debut at All Out, but Persephone is still TBS Champion.

Persephone put the TBS Championship on the line in an open challenge on Saturday at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Luna, who was reported to be AEW-bound ahead of the show, answered the call.

The two went back and forth early on. Britt Baker then came out to talk with Persephone. Moments later, Persephone hit a suplex on the apron.

Luna fought back and hit a suplex from the apron into the ring using the ropes. Persephone answered and put Luna away with her finisher to retain.

Luna, 27, is a two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion and a former RevPro British Women’s Champion. She also worked for WWE’s NXT UK brand.

Persephone won the TBS Championship from Maya World on the AEW All In: London Buy In on August 30. Baker returned that night, shoving World off the top turnbuckle while masked to help Persephone win. It was Baker’s first AEW appearance since November 2024.