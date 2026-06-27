Piper Niven Trolls Jade Cargill For Being Unsafe

Piper Niven turned Jade Cargill’s chaotic night in Riyadh into a comedy bit, posting a mock coaching review of the black hole slam Cargill dropped on Tiffany Stratton at WWE Night of Champions.

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Cargill came up short in the Women’s United States Championship match on Saturday, June 27, falling to Stratton (c) after Charlotte Flair returned and cracked her with the title belt. Before that finish, Cargill had planted Stratton with a chokeslam off interference from Michin and B-Fab, the near-fall that caught Niven’s eye.

Niven, who has feuded with Cargill on social media dating back to the WrestleMania 42 build, leaned into their history with mock affection. Writing on X as @PiperNivenWWE, she praised Cargill for “paying homage to me and keeping my moves alive in the ring” and called her “a real one.”

Then came the pitch to reunite. “Once I relearn how to use my right arm again, I will show you how to transfer their weight so you get the pin next time,” Niven wrote, a nod to the upper-body injury that has kept her out of the ring.

Cargill had just finished praising her execution, writing, “Damn this was beautiful.”

That was the setup for Niven’s punchline. Grading the chokeslam a “5/10,” she joked it was “a bit sloppy” because Cargill “didn’t transfer her weight” onto her chest, leaving Stratton to slip free for a “double bump effect.” She closed with the kicker: “But you looked great, and who cares who you hurt so long as you’re alright, right?”

The exchange continues a running real-life back-and-forth between the two. Their March social media spat grew heated enough that Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer addressed whether it was a work, though Saturday’s version landed firmly in friendly-jab territory.

Niven has been out of action with an injury since the August 22, 2025 edition of SmackDown. She has told fans a return timeline remains uncertain but has pushed back on the idea that her career is finished.