Powerlifter Reveals She Turned Down WWE Contract After Tryout

WWE wanted Emilie Mouchet, but she didn’t want WWE. The French powerlifter impressed coaches enough during a tryout to earn a contract offer from the promotion, then turned it down flat.

Mouchet revealed the decision through Emilie Mouchet via Instagram, explaining that the opportunity simply did not match the life and career she had already built for herself.

Mouchet took part in WWE’s tryouts in London, England, in early May 2026. She said the camp tested whether participants were coachable and how much they improved between the first and last day, and she clearly did enough to convince the coaches.

A phone call a few weeks later brought the contract offer, which she described as a mix of excitement and total questioning.

Why Mouchet Said No

After reading the contract and weighing her options, Mouchet decided the path WWE offered was not for her.

It falls on me a little and I just don’t plan on doing basic wrestling myself. So after reflection and reading of the contract, I decided to simply say no because I realized that it wasn’t what I wanted and above all, it was not who I was,” she said.

Mouchet explained that the process made her appreciate everything she had already established, including her powerlifting career, her personal projects, and her final year of a Master’s Degree. The prospect of relocating to Orlando for three years to chase something she called “not necessarily a dream” did not appeal to her.

I know that for some, it will look completely crazy to refuse a contract with the WWE, and to say, it honestly is. But it’s simply because I want to, that’s not what I dream of, and simply, I am very aligned with my decision,” she said.

Despite the answer, Mouchet spoke warmly about the experience and encouraged others to take the chance if offered, praising the people she met for sharing their passion for wrestling. She made her own future clear, though: