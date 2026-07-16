Randy Orton’s Fanatics Fest Status Takes A Turn

Randy Orton may be showing up in New York after all.

WrestleVotes Radio reports that sources in WWE indicate the Apex Predator is still expected to be in New York City for this weekend’s Fanatics Fest, despite his autograph and photo opportunities being pulled from the event. Those at Fanatics are expecting him there, too. His scheduled appearances are gone, but the expectation on both sides is that Orton shows up.

Fanatics Fest announced on June 26 that Orton was “no longer able to appear,” offering refunds or exchanges to fans who had bought tickets tied to him. No reason was given. Bianca Belair and Drew McIntyre were pulled as well.

The cancellation only fed the mystery around Orton, who hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 42. He came up short against Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match on Night 1, then blasted Rhodes with a punt kick afterward and vanished. Reports in May pointed to a back issue, but Orton swatted those away himself on social media.

Lmao just milking it guys, leave me alone I’m trying to enjoy my summer before I come back and take that #15.

There’s still no word on when Orton returns to WWE television.