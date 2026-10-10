Released WWE Couple Emerges Victorious in Tag Team Match at Indie Show

A former WWE star couple had their first match together at an independent show, and they left victorious.

They are a real-life husband-and-wife duo, Xelina and Tommy End (formely known as Zelina Vega and Aleister Black). The duo squared off against Shotzi and Lio Rush in a mixed tag team match at the recent House of Glory show.

The former WWE stars showed strong camaraderie in their first match together outside WWE. The match also featured spots where the women and men engaged in physical combat. The enthralling bout ended with Tommy taking Rush out of the equation and sitting in the corner of the ring to watch Xelina make Shotzi tap out of the scissors sleeper hold. You can check out the match clips posted online below:

Xelina and Tommy End came together onscreen for the first time in WWE after the former NXT Champion returned to WWE in 2025. They became a captivating fixture on SmackDown. However, a lackluster run led WWE to release both superstars earlier this year.

Afterward, both superstars began making appearances in independent promotions as free agents. While Xelina has targeted the HOG Women’s Championship, Tommy End became the new PROGRESS World Champion.

With their post-WWE run going strong and the couple etching a major win, it will be interesting to see their journey moving forward.