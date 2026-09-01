Rey Fénix Alleged Mistress Responds After Affair Messages Leak

WWE star Rey Fénix seems to be involved in an affair scandal and the woman accusing him of a secret affair has no sympathy for his marriage. She also made it clear that she is done pretending.

A user on social media recently confronted her about allegedly helping destroy his family. She laughed it off and blamed the WWE star.

The woman behind the @yzbeth3 TikTok account has revealed romantic messages, sexual exchanges, flower deliveries and intimate images she claims came from Fénix.

Instagram user Tania Hernández entered her direct messages and questioned how little self-respect she must have to become involved with a married man.

You must really have no love for yourself if you’re willing to destroy a family.

The woman didn’t deny the relationship or show any concern about Fénix’s marriage. She mocked the way the message had been decorated. She then responded with a stern message.

Hahahaha, you even decorated your message. HAHAHA.” “The blame ISN’T ONLY MINE, baby. Just imagine—if he doesn’t care about his family, why should I?

She was not finished. The woman dropped the private exchange to her Instagram Story and added one more message for everyone coming after her.

Go f*ck yourselves, hahaha.

This comes after she uploaded a couple of TikTok videos filled with alleged evidence of her relationship with Fénix.

I loved meeting you, beautiful. Thank you for coming all the way here. And above all, thank you for giving me that kiss. Honestly, it was something really special.

In other messages, the sender claimed he was falling in love with her, even though he knew she had also been attracted to his brother, Penta.

This is going to sound really fucking weird, and maybe you’ll say I’m all talk, but I’m falling in love.” “And yeah, I know you’re into my brother, but that doesn’t stop me. I’m going after you because you bring out feelings in me that no one else ever has.

Things turned more explicit. The sender reckoned having a child with her, and she responded by calling the potential baby “a little Rey Fénix.”