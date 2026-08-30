Rey Fenix Calls Upcoming WWE Match With Brother Penta a 22-Year Dream Come True

Rey Fenix is days away from facing his own brother in a WWE ring, and he’s making clear just how much the moment means to him.

Fenix and Penta are set to meet in the final of the Roman Reigns WWE Championship tournament, with the winner earning a shot at Reigns for the World Championship in Mexico.

Speaking on Busted Open, Fenix said he understands the magnitude of the opportunity for both of them, adding that he’d feel proud of his own performance even if Penta comes out on top, since he always tries to give his best whenever he steps in the ring.

That opportunity is once in a lifetime. We understand. My brother understands the position we are in now. I totally understand if my brother beats me, if my brother wins the match, I will feel proud about my job. I think every time I step in the ring, I always try to do my best.

Fenix traced the moment back more than two decades, recalling how he and Penta used to wrestle each other in their parents’ bedroom as kids, breaking doors, glasses, and mirrors along the way while dreaming about one day getting the chance to wrestle each other on a bigger stage.

Now that the match is finally set for next week’s Monday Night Raw, he says he’ll be happy no matter the outcome, because he knows he’ll have given it everything — and he believes the two of them make each other’s toughest possible opponent.

Of course, this is not [just] a match. I have to put double the energy, my soul, my body, because this is not only a match. This is a dream. This is a dream come true by two brothers.

He then talked about how the match is 22 years in the making.

Years ago, almost 22 years ago, we talked together and we had that dream. We used to play wrestling in my parents’ beds. We broke doors, we broke glasses, we broke mirrors. One day we got the time to think about, like, ‘Hey, what about if we can wrestle in WWE and enjoy a match, like a one-on-one, or dream matches we talked about?’” “And now it is here on Monday Night Raw next week. Of course, if my brother wins the match, I will be happy for him, and I’ll be happy for me because I know I did my best. Every time I step in the ring, I always do my best because I love my job. I love what I do. This is a big deal for me and for my brother. That’s why I know it’s going to be a great match. I always say that I am the best opponent for my brother and my brother is my best opponent,” he finished.