Rhea Ripley Debuts A New Look

Rhea Ripley has a new look while she waits to get back to work. The WWE Women's Champion posted a photo of a fresh hairstyle, a black and silver combination that replaces her previous color. The caption ran to one word. Hi ? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Ripley (@rhearipley_wwe) Ripley has been out since June with a meniscus injury and had surgery earlier this month, the first of her career. She said at the time that an operation was never her first choice, but that it reached the point where it was needed. WWE has not taken the title off her. Adam Pearce announced in July that Ripley would not be cleared for SummerSlam and that an interim champion would be crowned in her place. Chelsea Green won a ladder match at SummerSlam to claim the Interim WWE Women's Championship. Pearce confirmed that Ripley will face the interim champion in a unification match once she is medically cleared. No timetable has been given for that. We wish her a speedy recovery.