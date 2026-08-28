Ric Flair Isn't Letting Latest Health Scare Stop Him

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has addressed his health directly after skipping the Cauliflower Alley Club’s 60th annual event in person.

Posting on social media, Flair confirmed he’s dealing with a blood clot but made clear it won’t stop him from showing up at his next scheduled appearance in Philadelphia for a Dynasty Sports PA signing with the Steve Solomon Sports Group.

Taking to X, he said,

A Little Blood Clot Is Not Going To Keep Me From Coming to Philly! See You At @DynastySportsPA With Steve Solomon Sports Group! WOOOOO! @bigeventny

https://x.com/RicFlairNatrBoy/status/2093332257440248016

The update comes after a reflective run of posts from the 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer. Earlier in the week, Flair shared thoughts on legacy and how he hopes to be remembered, tying it back to his trademark persona.

Flair missed the Cauliflower Alley Club’s 60th reunion this week and sat out the presentation of his own Iron Mike Mazurki Award due to medical reasons.

The 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was set to accept the honor in person at the CAC 60 awards dinner in Las Vegas. However, Jerry Lawler stepped in on his behalf after Flair called him directly.

He also paid tribute to Dolly Parton following her passing, saying he hoped to be remembered with the same fondness as her and calling her a much bigger star than he ever imagined being for himself.

No further details on the blood clot or its severity have been shared, but Flair’s tone suggests it isn’t keeping him out of the public eye for long.