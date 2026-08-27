Ric Flair Misses Cauliflower Alley Club Over Medical Issue

Ric Flair missed the Cauliflower Alley Club’s 60th reunion this week, sitting out the presentation of his own Iron Mike Mazurki Award due to medical reasons that have not been disclosed.

The 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was set to accept the honor in person at the CAC 60 awards dinner in Las Vegas, but Jerry Lawler stepped in on his behalf after Flair called him directly, according to Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer broke down the situation on the August 27 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

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“Natalya was in Vegas tonight after the show inducting Bret, who got the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club. The big thing on the show was Ric Flair, and Lawler came to replace Ric Flair. I guess Ric called Lawler, and I think Flair did a video, but they said that due to medical reasons, Ric could not be there. So that’s concerning,” Meltzer said.

“This was a real, real big deal, Ric being there. I guess he knew ahead of time. The story was that Ric called Lawler and told Lawler to come for him, so they had Lawler,” he added.

According to the Cauliflower Alley Club’s official announcement, Flair was this year’s Iron Mike Mazurki Award recipient, the organization’s top honor, while Bret Hart received the separate Lou Thesz Award, presented by his niece Natalya.

Ric Flair’s Health Remains Unclear

The specific nature of Flair’s medical issue has not been revealed. He battled skin cancer and a rotator cuff injury throughout 2025 before announcing he was cancer-free last July.

Flair also posted a photo outside a hospital emergency room in May, along with elevated heart rate readings, though he did not specify the reason for that visit at the time.

No update on his condition has been provided since the Cauliflower Alley Club cancellation.