Roman Reigns Tells Seth Rollins He’ll Always Be Number Two

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins made their SummerSlam World Heavyweight Championship match official on the July 13 episode of RAW in Dallas, and the contract signing turned personal in a hurry. Reigns spent the segment hammering one theme: that Rollins has always been, and will always be, his number two.

Adam Pearce oversaw the signing. Rollins put pen to paper first and told Reigns that only three things in life are certain, “death, taxes, and Seth Rollins beats Roman Reigns every single time.” As Rollins tried to leave, he mocked Reigns for only showing up when it suits him.

Seth Rollins STOMPS Roman Reigns after an intense war of words turns chaotic: Raw highlights

That set Reigns off. He questioned whether Rollins could even stay healthy long enough to hold a title, then mocked him for needing the Money in the Bank briefcase to reach the top, accusing him of faking an injury to cash it in.

Reigns then pulled Triple H into it. He pointed out that even with Rollins’ “work daddy” running the company, Rollins still could not surpass him. “They pretty much gave you all my stuff,” Reigns said, “and you still couldn’t walk in my shoes, number two.”

Rollins did not deny the doubts. He said he had wrestled with those same insecurities for years but was proud of who he is and proud not to be like Roman Reigns, calling himself a visionary and a revolutionary before insisting the two were never running the same race.

Then he attacked. Rollins threw the first punch, weathered a Superman Punch, cracked Reigns with the microphone as the champion set up a powerbomb through the table, and closed with a Pedigree and a Stomp to stand tall. The sequence played out across two clips WWE posted to its official account after the show.

Reigns addressed the situation on Tuesday morning, delivering a threatening message to his SummerSlam opponent.

The contract is signed. Reigns and Rollins collide for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam in Minneapolis this August.