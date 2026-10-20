Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Share Heartwarming Moment After RAW

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are officially on the same page, following a heartwarming moment after RAW went off the air.

After The Bloodline brawled with 946 and stood tall in the ring, they remained in the ring. In a moment captured by a fan in attendance, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa shook hands, then shared an emotional embrace, with Reigns welcoming him back into the family. The Usos and the audience were excited to see it. You can check out the clip posted online by a fan below:

Solo Sikoa debuted as Roman Reigns’ Enforcer in 2022 and stood by his side until Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. After that, Sikoa branched out on his own, and the duo had a captivating feud in 2024 that led to their Tribal Combat on the first RAW on Netflix in 2025.

Furthermore, Solo initially refused to rejoin The Bloodline a few months ago. However, he was dragged into their rivalry with 946 after they abducted him. This led Sikoa to reunite with his brothers, The Usos, and return to his family’s side. Although he maintained that he did not answer to anyone.

However, after tonight, it seems that Sikoa will stand firm for his family. This can be said especially after tonight, with Sikoa seeing Reigns come to the aid of The Bloodline during their brawl with 946.

With The Bloodline now standing as a united front, it will be interesting to see this feud unfold further.