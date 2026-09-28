Santos Escobar Returns To Action After WWE Release

Romeo Malverde, formerly known as Santos Escobar in WWE, is back in the ring.

Malverde teamed with Blue Demon Jr. against Magno and Steven Juárez on September 27 at the 5th International Lucha Libre Festival in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. It was his first match since leaving WWE and his first since March.

Malverde’s last match came for AAA on March 14. He suffered a triceps injury that month and underwent surgery. Complications from that procedure put his ulnar nerve at risk, and he needed a second surgery in April.

WWE released him that same month. Malverde later said the news came only six or seven days after his second surgery.

He officially became a free agent in July. He has since confirmed Romeo Malverde as his new ring name.