Royce Keys Names The Hall of Famer He Wants In 946

Royce Keys has a Hall of Famer in mind for 946.

Appearing on WWE Radio on SiriusXM, Keys was asked which member of the Nation of Domination he would recruit into his faction. He picked Mark Henry.

Henry, who joined the Nation in 1998 and ran with The Rock and D’Lo Brown, signed off on the idea on X.

You damn right @RealRoyceKeys

946 has been causing chaos on Raw. The group includes Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Jaida Parker and Carmelo Hayes, who joined during a recent Raw main event beatdown of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Keys recently told Busted Open Radio that the faction is just getting started.

There’s more to come… More to come with the destruction and chaos.