Rush Addresses Being Left Off AEW All In 2026 Card

Rush won’t be part of AEW All In this year, and he took to social media on Saturday to address it directly.

In his statement, Rush wished his colleagues success at the show and pointed out that despite joining AEW back in 2022, he still hasn’t wrestled on an All In card.

Tomorrow marks another edition of AEW All In. I won’t be stepping into the ring this time, but I want to wish great success to all my colleagues participating in this major event. Since arriving in AEW in 2022, I haven’t yet had the chance to wrestle at All In. Of course, I would have loved to represent Mexico and my people on that stage, but I embrace every phase of my career with maturity, gratitude, and my eyes set on what lies ahead.

He said he would have loved the chance to represent Mexico on that stage, but framed the absence as just another phase of his career to handle with maturity and gratitude, adding that when his opportunity comes, he’ll let his wrestling do the talking. He closed by thanking his family, his fans, and his faith.

I will keep working, preparing, and giving my all. There is no need for empty talk: when my opportunity comes, I will let my wrestling speak for itself. Thank you to my family, to the fans who have always stood by me, and to those just getting to know “El Toro Blanco.” Above all, thank you to God and my Lord Jesus Christ, for His timing is perfect and His plans are always better than our own. Enjoy All In. We will cross paths again.

Rush hasn’t wrestled for AEW since the July 1 Collision tapings in San Diego, where he beat Jordan Cruz. Before that, he’d challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on the June 3 Dynamite, and three days later teamed with Dralistico and Sammy Guevara in an unsuccessful bid for the AEW World Trios Championship against Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong.