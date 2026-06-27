Sami Zayn Wins Undisputed WWE Championship At Night Of Champions

Sami Zayn is the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He captured the title for the first time in his career on Saturday at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, beating defending champion Cody Rhodes (c) and Gunther in a triple threat main event at Kingdom Arena.

The finish came when Rhodes set up a second Cross Rhodes on Zayn. Zayn slipped out and rolled Rhodes into a cradle for the pin, ending the match at roughly the 18-minute mark and crowning a first-time world champion in front of a heavily pro-Zayn crowd.

Zayn entered the match first and drew the loudest ovation of the night, with the Riyadh crowd singing his theme. Michael Cole noted on commentary that this was Zayn’s tenth shot at a world title in WWE. The result lands as a genuine surprise, given how much of the build pointed toward Zayn either eating a pin to protect Gunther or playing spoiler rather than walking out champion.

The triple threat capped a storyline that ran through a series of disputed finishes on SmackDown. After Rhodes controversially retained against Gunther at Clash in Italy, Zayn inserted himself into the feud, claiming both men had cost him. He was installed as special guest referee for the June 19 rematch, fast-counted Gunther to hand Rhodes the win, then attacked both men when the bout was restarted. Rhodes responded by asking for a triple threat, which SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made official for Night of Champions.

The match itself stayed frantic across all three competitors. Gunther repeatedly dumped Zayn to the floor early, playing up the idea that he viewed his longtime rival as an afterthought. Rhodes hit a double Cross Rhodes on Zayn and Gunther in the closing stretch before going back to the well one time too many.