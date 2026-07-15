Santos Escobar Books His First Post-WWE Appearance

Santos Escobar has his first stop lined up, and there’s a movie in the mix.

Days after teasing that his free agency was almost here, the former WWE star has been announced for San Diego Comic-Con. He’ll appear Friday and Saturday from 12 to 2 PM at the Masked Republic and Headlocked Comic Book booth, No. 1901.

The announcement, which refers to him by his lucha name Hijo del Fantasma, ran through his résumé and dropped a notable tease about what’s next.

He has held championship gold everywhere he has been – CMLL, AAA, Lucha Underground and NXT/WWE. He is a second generation lucha legacy and as successful as he has been his future is looking even brighter as he prepares to return to the ring once he has completed filming a yet to be publicly announced feature role in what is set to be a breakout performance.

Fans can also grab a special limited edition art print of Hijo del Fantasma by Doug Hills to get signed, along with photo ops and merch.

Escobar was part of WWE from 2019 until his release this past April, a cut that came while he was recovering from an injury suffered working in AAA. His last WWE match came at the WWE-acquired AAA event Rey de Reyes 2026. He recently signaled on social media that his non-compete is nearly up, saying he’d see “what destiny has for us.”