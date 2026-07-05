Charlotte Flair Fan Scarlett Guillen Passes Away At Eight

Scarlett Guillen, the eight-year-old WWE fan whose friendship with Charlotte Flair reached wrestling’s biggest stages, has passed away following a courageous battle with Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG), a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Scarlett first became known to WWE fans through a community outreach program, where she formed a close bond with Charlotte Flair that continued well beyond the cameras.

That friendship left a mark on Flair’s own presentation, as the wrestler honored Scarlett by wearing entrance gear inspired by her at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last year and later dedicated additional WrestleMania 42 attire to Scarlett and her fight against cancer.

Scarlett was diagnosed with DMG that affected midline brain structures, including the brainstem. Her family documented her journey publicly throughout her illness, sharing her treatment updates and moments of joy with a supportive community.

Family Shares Tribute And Appeal For Support

Scarlett’s family shared an emotional tribute on her GoFundMe (Guillen family) page, remembering her spirit and the countless lives she touched.

Our hearts are shattered beyond words. After an incredibly courageous battle with DMG, our beautiful daughter Scarlett has gained her angel wings. She was only eight years old, yet she touched more lives than many people do in a lifetime,” the family wrote. Scarlett was the light of every room she entered. She had the funniest personality, a contagious laugh, and a smile that could brighten even the darkest days. She was strong, determined, silly, and full of love.

The family added that being Scarlett’s parents “has been the greatest honor of our lives,” and expressed gratitude for the community of love and support that surrounded them throughout her journey.

They are now asking for help with funeral and memorial expenses to give Scarlett the farewell she deserves. Those unable to donate were asked to keep the family in their thoughts and to consider sharing Scarlett’s story.

More than a fan: The story of Charlotte Flair and Scarlett