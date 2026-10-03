Seth Rollins Addresses His Long-Term WWE Future

Seth Rollins has stayed off WWE television since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but his long-term future with the company remains settled, at least on paper.

Speaking with Richard Deitsch of Sports Business Journal, Rollins confirmed he has three years remaining on his WWE deal, noting he’ll turn 43 when it expires.

He said his priority is staying with WWE for as long as he feels he’s genuinely contributing to the product, rather than occupying a spot that could go to a younger performer.

Right now, I’ve got three years left on my WWE contract — I’ll be 43 when that’s up,” Rollins said. “I want to be with WWE as long as I can continue to contribute and feel I’m helping the product, as opposed to taking up space that could be better utilized for younger talent.

Rollins also addressed his growing side career in sports media, making clear he has no intention of stepping away from wrestling to pursue it full-time.

He wants to continue competing in WWE while keeping the door open to outside media opportunities. ‘The Visionary’ added that once his current deal gets closer to expiring, he’ll reassess what a bigger broadcasting role, potentially with an outlet like ESPN might look like for life after his wrestling career winds down. For now, he said he’s happy balancing both.

When it comes to the sports media side of it, what I will not do is say I’m stopping wrestling and now I’m doing sports media. I want to continue at this game in WWE while also continuing to field offers [in sports media] and see where that goes. Once we get closer to the next contract with WWE, it’ll be like, ‘OK, what does this look like? Is there any interest from an ESPN for a bigger role or something that’s more substantial, something that can provide for me after pro wrestling?’

Right now, I’m very happy where I’m at and that I get to do both.

As for his in-ring return, no timetable has been set since his SummerSlam loss to Reigns.