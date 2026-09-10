Seth Rollins Makes Much-Awaited WWE Return After SummerSlam Defeat

Seth Rollins has finally come back to WWE after a month of absence.

The Visionary last appeared at SummerSlam 2026. He squared off against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Night 2 and ended up losing. Since then, Rollins has been on a hiatus; however, the wait to see Rollins was finally over tonight.

At WWE’s live event in Quito, as part of WWE’s South America tour, Byron Saxton announced that Seth Rollins will make his return tonight. The Visionary finally came out to take part in the main event.

Rollins teamed up with Solo Sikoa and LA Knight to battle The Bloodline (The Usos and Jacob Fatu). You can check out the fan clips of Rollins’ return from the WWE live event below:

Furthermore, it seems that Seth Rollins could align with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa in their current feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on RAW once he returns to television.