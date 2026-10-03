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Eddie Guerrero’s Daughter Sherilyn Visits WWE PC

ByAndrew RavensProfessional Wrestling Journalist

Eddie Guerrero’s daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero, has spent time at the WWE Performance Center.

Sherilyn posted a photo of herself outside the Orlando facility on Instagram on Friday. She said the visit was the reason she has been in Florida for the past couple of weeks.

Legacy is for the family, but this journey is for me,” she wrote.

She also thanked WWE, NXT and the people who prepared her.

Thank you @wwe @wwenxt. Thank you @realityofwrestling @bookertfivex & soooo many for getting me ready for what’s ahead, the now and everything you’ve taught me in the past!