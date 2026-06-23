Simone Johnson’s Girlfriend Debuts At ROH Tapings

Tatyanna Dumas, the partner of former NXT General Manager Ava, has debuted in Ring of Honor under the new ring name Amira Soul, competing against Sofia Sivan at recent ROH television tapings.

Dumas departed WWE earlier this year and has quickly found a new home under Tony Khan’s wrestling umbrella. The name change marks a fresh start for the performer as she transitions from NXT to ROH programming.

Ava, real name Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, joined WWE in October 2022 as part of Joe Gacy’s Schism faction in NXT before making her in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. She later transitioned into an authority role and was named NXT General Manager on January 23, 2024, a position she held for almost two years before choosing not to renew her contract, with her WWE run concluding on January 30, 2026.

Ava and Dumas entered a relationship in 2025 while both were with the company. It’s unclear whether Dumas has officially signed with ROH.