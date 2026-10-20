Skydance Is Not Moving Forward With WOW Women of Wrestling

Skydance has informed Women Of Wrestling (WOW) that the two sides are not moving forward together, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

WOW is co-owned by Jeanie Buss and David McLane, and has aired in weekend syndication through Paramount Global Content Distribution since 2022. Neither Skydance, WOW nor Roku has announced the change publicly.

One of WOW’s biggest supporters excited Paramount in the past 12 months, which likely didn’t help matters.

What’s still unclear

We’re told the message was that Skydance isn’t moving forward with WOW. It’s unclear how far that goes, including whether it reaches the syndication deal. Variety reported that season five is set to air live from L.A. Live, and WOW also streams on YouTube, Pluto TV and Facebook.

The Roku channel

We’re also told the Wrestling Central channel on The Roku Channel has been shut down. Paramount launched it in June 2025 as a free, ad-supported channel on Roku channel 208 in the United States and Canada, with new weekly matches and library content from WOW and the National Wrestling Alliance running 24/7.

The NWA’s footprint on Roku had already shrunk. The promotion’s website now points fans to Comet TV for NWA Powerrr, with episodes on demand on Tubi, after the show spent a run on The Roku Channel starting in July 2025.

The merger backdrop

The news lands two weeks after Skydance closed its roughly $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6, creating a combined company that now goes by Skydance. Our source describes a lot of volatility inside the company as the consolidation plays out.

The turnover is visible elsewhere. TNT Sports CEO Luis Silberwasser is exiting ahead of the merger, with David Berson set to run the combined sports group. AEW airs on TNT and TBS under a media rights deal that runs through at least the start of 2028, and WWE sources have reportedly discussed AEW’s TV future beyond that.

Our source offers a few possible readings. It could be Skydance streamlining its wrestling portfolio to focus on AEW. It could also be unrelated to both, the kind of housekeeping that comes with a merger this size. Nothing we’ve been told confirms a reason.