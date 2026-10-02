SmackDown Tonight: Final MITB Qualifiers, Monroe Debut

WWE SmackDown rolls into Ball Arena in Denver tonight with two final Money in the Bank qualifying matches and a bout that has been months in the making. The blue brand airs live at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network in the United States, with international viewers on Netflix.

The men’s ladder field gets its last entrant when Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano collide in a triple threat qualifier. Per WWE.com, Rhodes is shifting focus toward the MITB contract after a heated stretch with Randy Orton, while Owens and Gargano have spent recent weeks deep in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. Whichever man wins completes the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match lineup ahead of the October 10 premium live event, as reported by F4W Online.

On the women’s side, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae meet in a triple threat for the final women’s MITB spot. Fightful and WrestleView list the bout as confirmed for Denver. The stakes are straightforward: one more contract, one more ladder climb, and a clear path into next week’s PLE.

The heat center of the card is Giulia vs. Blake Monroe. Monroe, the former NXT Women’s North American Champion, has yet to wrestle an official SmackDown match since arriving on the main roster. WWE booked the debut against Giulia for August 21 and again for September 4; both attempts broke down before the bell after pre-match attacks, per prior WWE.com announcements. After another backstage flare-up, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis rebooked the match for tonight and stressed that it will go.

From a Combat Sports Lens view, Denver stacks three distinct pressures. The men’s qualifier pits a multi-time world champion against two proven midcard aggressors with unfinished title business. The women’s qualifier mixes Stratton’s established star power with Paxley’s recent momentum and LeRae’s opportunistic push into the field. Monroe’s debut finally puts months of backstage heat into a sanctioned fight against Giulia, who has already sniped at Monroe and forced restarts.

Confirmed matches heading into Ball Arena: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano (Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match); Tatum Paxley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae (Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match); Giulia vs. Blake Monroe. Additional segments may be added as the show approaches.

How to watch: Friday Night SmackDown, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado, 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on USA Network (U.S.) and Netflix internationally.