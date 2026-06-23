Spoiler On Main Roster Debut For WWE SmackDown

Blake Monroe is set to debut on WWE SmackDown during this week’s UK taping, with Fightful Select reporting she is planned to attack Giulia following Giulia’s match with Kiana James.

Monroe, whose real name is Mariah May Mead, signed with WWE in June 2025 and has been one of the most anticipated debuts on the roster. The 27-year-old Londoner is a former AEW Women’s World Champion and former NXT Women’s North American Champion. Before joining WWE, she had a celebrated run in AEW from 2023 to 2025 and prior to that competed in World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she was a Goddesses of Stardom Champion alongside Mina Shirakawa.

SmackDown is taping in London this week, making it a homecoming of sorts for the English-born Monroe. The attack on Giulia would mark her first appearance on the main roster following months of anticipation since her WWE signing.