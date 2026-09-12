Stephanie Vaquer Wins Back WWE Women's World Title in Her Hometown

Stephanie Vaquer became a two-time WWE Women’s World Champion in front of her hometown audience.

WWE recently hosted a live event in Vaquer’s hometown of Santiago, Chile. La Primera was announced to challenge Liv Morgan for the title in the main event. Following the events of last week, with Morgan using interference and causing chaos in their last two title bouts, RAW GM Adam Pearce made Becky Lynch the Special Guest Referee.

The crowd was loud as ever and firmly in support of Stephanie Vaquer while booing Liv Morgan out of the building. It was a highly captivating bout that stole the show. Towards the end of the bout, Becky Lynch was down on the mat, and JD McDonagh came out and handed the title to Morgan.

After Vaquer kicked McDonagh off the apron, Morgan hit her with the belt; yet La Primera still kicked out. The match finally concluded with Vaquer delivering a corkscrew dropkick from the top rope and pinning Morgan to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship. You can check out the clips from the match posted by fans in attendance on social media below: