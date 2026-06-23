Street Profits Make WWE History With World Tag Title Win

The Street Profits captured the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the June 22 episode of Raw in London, and the win made Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford the first team to have held all five of WWE’s tag team title names.

Dawkins and Ford defeated The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Austin Theory in the O2 Arena main event. With the win, the Profits have now reigned with the NXT Tag Team Title, the Raw Tag Team Title, the SmackDown Tag Team Title, the WWE Tag Team Title, and now the World Tag Team Title. No other team has held that full set.

The finish came after heavy outside interference. Logan Paul, sidelined since tearing his triceps at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May, came to ringside and tried to slide brass knuckles to Theory before the referee ejected him. Joe Hendry then returned for the first time since a steel chair attack by Theory four weeks earlier and chased Paul off.

Seth Rollins followed. Breakker expected Rollins to walk down the ramp, but Rollins leapt the barricade, grabbed the brass knuckles Paul had left behind, and struck Theory with them. Breakker chased Rollins into the crowd and left Theory alone against both Profits. Ford landed a frog splash to score the pinfall.

The result ends The Vision’s reign at 84 days. Paul and Theory won the belts on the March 30 episode of Raw, and Breakker stepped in to defend alongside Theory after Paul’s injury, with WWE recognizing every Vision member as eligible to defend under terms Paul Heyman had built into the group’s contracts.

The Street Profits’ Tag Team Title History

The Profits have collected gold on every brand WWE runs. Their championship resume, dating back to NXT in 2019, looks like this.

Championship Won Defeated Notes NXT Tag Team Championship June 1, 2019 Multiple teams (ladder match) Won at NXT TakeOver: XXV; lost the titles that August. Raw Tag Team Championship March 2, 2020 Seth Rollins and Murphy Won on Raw with help from Kevin Owens. SmackDown Tag Team Championship October 2020 The New Day (title swap) Traded belts with New Day after the 2020 Draft; held until January 2021. WWE Tag Team Championship March 14, 2025 #DIY Second SmackDown-brand reign; lost to The Wyatt Sicks in July 2025. World Tag Team Championship June 22, 2026 The Vision Current reign; completes the full set of WWE tag title names.

The Raw and World Tag Team Titles share one lineage, renamed in 2024, as do the SmackDown and WWE Tag Team Titles, so the run also stands as the Profits’ fifth overall tag championship in the company.

What Comes Next

The win sets up more chaos heading into Night of Champions on June 27 in Riyadh, where Rollins is booked against Breakker in a steel cage match. Rollins handing the Profits the titles deepens the question of where Dawkins and Ford stand in that feud.