Tatum Paxley Announced For Sunday Night’s Main Event Match

A new match for Sunday Night’s Main Event.

WWE aired a taped episode of SmackDown tonight which was recorded from Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, this past Monday. The show featured the main roster in-ring debut of Tatum Paxley.

The former NXT star was interviewed backstage before her match, where Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss joined her. Bliss informed Paxley that they will be joining forces for a six-woman tag team match against Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin at the upcoming WWE special.

Tatum went on to face Mia Yim in a singles match with both Flair and Bliss accompanying her. Jade Cargill and B-FAB hit the ring after Paxley picked up the victory, but the rookie quickly bailed. She joined Alexa and Charlotte at the ramp as they celebrated her win to end the segment.

Tatum Paxley wins debut against Michin: SmackDown highlights, Aug. 28, 2026

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Updated Card

Sunday Night’s Main Event will be taking place from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on September 6, 2026. Below is the updated card for the show: