The Great Khali Wears Pink Teddy Bear Suit For Netflix

The Great Khali has never looked less intimidating. Netflix India shared a joint Instagram post with the WWE Hall of Famer that shows him in a pink teddy bear suit covered in white polka dots. He poses in a room decked out in shades of pink and flashes a Korean finger heart. Netflix India captioned the post: "K-paglu with a capital K 🎀🫰🏻 #KPagluOnNetflix" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) "Paglu" is slang for someone crazy or obsessed, so the caption appears to nod to devoted fans of K-pop, K-dramas and Korean culture. The post appears tied to an upcoming Netflix project, though it doesn't name one. It isn't Khali's first time working with Netflix India. He starred in the streamer's WrestleMania promo in India in 2025. Khali has stayed busy outside the ring and said earlier this year that he is making more money now than he did in WWE . Khali won the vacant World Heavyweight Championship in 2007, last eliminating Batista and Kane in a 20-man battle royal. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.