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The Great Khali Wears Pink Teddy Bear Suit For Netflix

ByAndrew Ravens

The Great Khali has never looked less intimidating.

Netflix India shared a joint Instagram post with the WWE Hall of Famer that shows him in a pink teddy bear suit covered in white polka dots. He poses in a room decked out in shades of pink and flashes a Korean finger heart.

Netflix India captioned the post:

K-paglu with a capital K 🎀🫰🏻 #KPagluOnNetflix